Trans Weightlifter Wins Women's National Title

By    |   Wednesday, 27 March 2024 06:58 PM EDT

Transgender weightlifter Vicki Piper won first place in the Masters National Weightlifting Championships in Reno, Nevada, resulting in outrage from some concerned about fairness in women's sports, ABC15 News reported on Wednesday.

Piper took first place in both her age and weight groups among women, lifting 56 kilograms in the snatch and 71 kilograms in the clean and jerk.

Her total combined weights outscored the women finishing in second place in the competition by 17 kilograms.

Several conservatives expressed outrage. Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy wrote on X that "Progressives used to argue in favor of Title IX for women to compete separately in sports. Now they argue for men to compete against them. They used to say the sex of the person you’re attracted to is hardwired on the day you’re born. Now they say your sex is totally fluid."

Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert added on X that "we need to get men out of women’s sports once and for all!" 

USA Weightlifting recently enacted rules to permit transgender athletes to compete in their tournaments if they provide evidence of undergoing hormone therapy for at least two years "to minimize gender-related competition advantages."

Last year a Minnesota court ruled  that USA Powerlifting must permit transgender competitors to compete in its women’s divisions, according to ABC15 News.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Wednesday, 27 March 2024 06:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

