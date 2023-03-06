Bill to Be Debated on Trans Women in Female Teams

Legislation to ban transgender women and girls from competing in sports teams for female athletes will be discussed Wednesday, the House Committee on Education and the Workforce said Monday.

The "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act" was introduced in February by Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla. It would amend Title IX, the federal law that prevents sex-based discrimination, to say, "sex shall be recognized based solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth."

This is Steube's third attempt to pass the legislation, The Hill reported, noting that it has failed in the past two Democratic-controlled House sessions. Republicans took over the lower chamber this year.

Steube and Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., filed a discharge petition in April to bring last year's bill to a vote, according to the Hill. It gained only 187 signatures of 218 needed in 2022 when Democrats controlled the House.

"Allowing biological males to participate in women's sports is a complete affront to the hardworking women and girls who have spent their lives training to achieve their dreams. It's simple: Biological males have no place in women's sports," Stuebe said on Feb. 1 when he introduced the bill.

"Last Spring, Sarasota's own Emma Weyant was robbed of her NCAA Championship in the 500 Freestyle by a biological male, Lia Thomas," he added.

The bill would still allow "males to train or practice with an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls so long as no female is deprived of a roster spot on a team or sport, opportunity to participate in a practice or competition, scholarship, admission to an educational institution, or any other benefit that accompanies participating in the athletic program or activity."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has long expressed support for the bill, as has House Education and Labor Committee Chair Virginia Foxx, R-N.C. There are 15 co-sponsors.