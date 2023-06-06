US Appeals Court Hears Conn. Transgender Sports Case

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit heard appeals Tuesday of Connecticut girls who sued for being "consistently deprived of honors and opportunities to compete at elite levels" because of a state policy allowing boys who identify as girls to compete in girls' sports.

The 2nd Circuit announced in February the full court would rehear the case after a three-judge panel of the court ruled against female athletes Selina Soule, Chelsea Mitchell, Alanna Smith, and Ashley Nicoletti in December of last year, saying they suffered no legal injury.

"It is time to set the records straight and restore and protect the female category in sport for future generations of women and girls," Mitchell said Tuesday.

A decision might not come for a few months.

"Selina, Chelsea, Alanna, and Ashley — like all female athletes — deserve access to fair competition," Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel and Vice President of Appellate Advocacy John Bursch wrote in a statement, before arguing the case Tuesday.

"We urge the 2nd Circuit to set the record straight and allow these brave women to make their case under Title IX. This is imperative not only for the women who have been deprived of medals, potential scholarships, and opportunities, but also for all female athletes across the country."

In March, a broad coalition of athletes, Olympians, coaches, sports officials, 23 states, and several athletic and advocacy organizations rallied in support of the female athletes and their rights under Title IX by filing 12 friend-of-the-court briefs with the 2nd Circuit in Soule v. Connecticut Association of Schools.

Starting in 2017, two male athletes began competing in Connecticut girls' high school track.

Those two males broke 17 girls' track meet records, deprived girls of more than 85 opportunities to advance to the next level of competition, and took 15 women's state track championship titles.

Mitchell was the fastest biological female in a women's state championship race four times and all four times she watched the state championship go to a transgender athlete instead. Over the course of her high school career, Mitchell lost to these males more than 20 times, according to the ADF.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Council argued its policy is designed to comply with a state law that requires all high school students be treated according to their gender identity. It also said the policy is in accordance with Title IX, the federal law that allows girls equal educational opportunities, including in athletics.

Transgender athletes' ability to compete in sports is the subject of a continuing national debate.

"Our clients, like all female athletes across the country, deserve fair competition," ADF lawyer Christiana Kiefer said before getting the case to appeal. "And that means fair and equal quality of competition, and that just does not happen when you're forced to compete against biological males in their sports.

"The vast majority of the American public recognizes that in order to have fair sports, we have to protect the female category, and I think you're seeing that trend increasingly with states across the country passing laws to protect women's sports.

All the athletes have since graduated from high school.

"I don't want any other girl to experience the pain I went through during my high school career," Soule said Tuesday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.