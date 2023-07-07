Trans House Candidate Raises $414K in 5 Days

Delaware transgender state Sen. Sarah McBride said she received more than $414,000 in less than a week of her campaign for Congress.

McBride, 32, is running for Delaware's only U.S. House seat, currently held by Democrat Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester.

Rochester is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Thomas R. Carper, D-Del.

"Thanks to your support, we're already building a grassroots campaign that's breaking records," McBride tweeted Thursday morning with a graphic on the campaign's fundraising numbers.

"In just the first five days of this campaign, we raised more than $414,000, including the generous support of almost 550 Delaware donors from every corner of this state."

McBride so far is being opposed by one other Democrat candidate, Alexander Geise, in the blue district.

"In 2020, I became the first openly trans person elected to serve as a State Senator anywhere in the country. It really felt like America was blazing a path to the future," McBride said in announcing her campaign on June 26.

"But since then, the far-right has tried to use the LGBTQ community as a scapegoat for their policy failures."

McBride, a state senator since 2020, could become the first trans person elected to federal office.

Open Secrets reported that her previous donors included JPMorgan Chase, Deloitte, and the Human Rights Campaign, the country's largest LGBT civil rights advocacy group, where McBride served as a spokesperson.

McBride, the country's highest-ranking transgender elected official, became the first openly transgender person to work at the White House, as an intern under then-President Barack Obama.

McBride won her Wilmington-based state senate seat in 2020 with more than 70% of the vote and ran unopposed for a second term last year.

In 2016, McBride became the first openly transgender person to speak at the Democratic National Convention.

Biden wrote the forward to McBride's 2018 memoir. McBride also worked on the attorney general campaigns for Beau Biden, the president's son, who died in 2015.