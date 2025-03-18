WATCH TV LIVE

Trans Competitor Drops Out of Miss Georgia Pageant

By    |   Tuesday, 18 March 2025 04:09 PM EDT

Bella Bautista announced in a post that competing in the 2025 Miss Georgia USA pageant is no longer possible.

The transgender contestant is also relinquishing the title of Miss Buckhead USA. The Buckhead district is a commercial and residential area of Atlanta.

Bautista posted, “When I joined this pageant, I did so with the hope of breaking barriers, inspiring others, and showing that representation matters."

Without offering details, Bautista continued, "However, after deep reflection, I have come to the decision that the organization’s affiliations and actions no longer align with my personal values and my mission for inclusivity and a world free of discrimination."

Bautista would have been the first transgender competitor in the Miss Georgia USA pageant. “Due to ongoing legal proceedings, I am unable to share further details at this time,” Bautista wrote. “But know this: the truth will unfold, and justice will be served very soon.”

Bautista testified before Georgia state lawmakers in February and offered comments in opposition to a pending state law that would prevent transgender competitors in women's athletic events.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


