Trans Service Members Sue Trump Admin

A pair of transgender service members sued the Trump administration on Monday following President Donald Trump's "Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness" executive order from January.

According to The Hill, the lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey by two transgender men — Master Sgt. Logan Ireland and Staff Sgt. Nicholas Bear Bade. They argue Trump's executive order bars trans people from openly serving in the military and subjects them "to unequal, harmful, and demeaning treatment."

Ireland and Bade's legal counsel, GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders and the National Center for Lesbian Rights, are also challenging Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and acting Air Force Secretary Gary Ashworth over the implementation of the order.

Both service members, who have a combined 20 years of experience in the U.S. Air Force, transitioned more than a decade ago. According to court filings, they have been placed on administrative absence and informed they can only continue serving if they do so according to their birth sex.

"It is not possible, though," the lawsuit read, "for either Plaintiff to serve as a woman because each one has medically transitioned to be and live as a man. And given the implementation timeline that the Trump Administration has publicized, both Plaintiffs reasonably fear that, as early as March 26, 2025, involuntary administrative separation proceedings will be initiated against them because of their transgender status."

On Feb. 26, the Pentagon issued a memo directing military leadership to begin identifying transgender service members within 30 days and initiating "separation actions" within 60 days.

"Simply put," the lawsuit added, "Master Sergeant Ireland and Staff Sergeant Bade have a constitutional right not to be separated from military service based on their transgender status, a characteristic that has nothing to do with their fitness or ability to serve."