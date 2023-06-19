×
Tags: transgender | lgbt | gender | lawsuit

Lawsuit Says Woman Pressured at 13 Into Gender Transition

By    |   Monday, 19 June 2023 05:26 PM EDT

An 18-year-old Californian woman is suing the doctors and hospital that oversaw her gender reassignment surgery five years ago, accusing them of pressuring her into the decision.

Kayla Lovdahl claimed in a June 14 filing in a California superior court that Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and four doctors pushed her to "entertain the erroneous belief that she was transgender" at 11 as they sought to exploit her monetarily.

The filing alleged that Lovdahl, at 12, was taking hormone blockers and testosterone without a proper psychological evaluation. And by 13, she underwent a life-altering procedure to remove her breasts.

Doctors "essentially handed Kayla the prescription pad, and allowed her naïve, emotional, childish, rollercoaster of feelings to dictate the so-called 'treatment' that she would receive," the filing read.

Lovdahl later began identifying with her biological gender again at 17 and now maintains the doctors were negligent and manipulative with their decision, noting potential mental health issues at play.

She also accused the hospital and doctors of not presenting her parents with the option of in-depth therapy in a proper "informed consent" document.

Attorney Charles LiMandri of the law firm LiMandri & Jonna LLP is representing Lovdahl in the case, which is seeking unspecified damages, according to the New York Post.

"We believe cases like this are the best way to stop them, especially in liberal states like California, where reckless ideologues are pushing this radical agenda," LiMandri stated.

Newsfront
