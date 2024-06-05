WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Transgender lawsuit bathroom Missouri

Mo. Appeals Court Backs Transgender Student in Bathroom, Locker Room Case

Mo. Appeals Court Backs Transgender Student in Bathroom, Locker Room Case
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 05 June 2024 05:56 PM EDT

A $4.2 million verdict that jurors ordered a Missouri school district to pay a transgender student is under consideration again.

The Western District Missouri Court of Appeals found Tuesday that a judge erred in ordering a new trial in a lawsuit over bathroom and locker room access. The decision sends the case against the Blue Springs School District back to the trial court to determine the reasonableness of the sum jurors awarded in 2021.

Judge Anthony Rex Gabbert, who authored the appeals court’s unanimous decision, wrote that the district discriminated because the student did not fit their stereotype of what a male should be.

“This is no different than discriminating against a male because he is not tall enough or not muscular enough,” Gabbert wrote.

The school district said in a statement that it was disappointed by the reversal and is weighing its legal options. It said it couldn’t comment further because the case is pending.

The student, identified in court documents as R.M.A., legally changed his name in 2010 and amended his birth certificate to reflect his gender and new name in 2014, according to the lawsuit, which was filed the next year.

Although the state recognized him as a boy, the district denied him access to the boys’ restrooms and locker rooms at Delta Woods Middle School and the Freshman Center, the lawsuit said.

The student participated in boy’s physical education and athletics in middle school but was required to use a single-person bathroom outside the boys’ locker room, according to court documents. He did not participate in fall sports at the Freshman Center because he could not use the boys’ locker room or restrooms.

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that the state’s human rights laws against sex discrimination could be extended to people who don’t conform to gender stereotypes, which was considered a significant decision for transgender rights at the time.

Similar issues are at play in a lawsuit that the ACLU filed against the Platte County School District.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A $4.2 million verdict that jurors ordered a Missouri school district to pay a transgender student is under consideration again.The Western District Missouri Court of Appeals found Tuesday that a judge erred in ordering a new trial in a lawsuit over bathroom and locker room...
Transgender lawsuit bathroom Missouri
334
2024-56-05
Wednesday, 05 June 2024 05:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved