Police ID Trans Female in Canada School Shooting

Authorities in British Columbia have identified the suspect in one of Canada’s deadliest school shootings as an 18-year-old biological male who identified as female and had a documented history of police interactions related to mental health concerns.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald said Wednesday that Jesse Van Rootselaar was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted wound following Tuesday’s attack in the remote mountain community of Tumbler Ridge.

Police said the suspect first killed her mother and stepbrother at the family home before launching the attack at a nearby school. More than 25 people were wounded.

Authorities initially reported nine fatalities but later clarified that eight victims were killed. McDonald said the earlier discrepancy stemmed from confusion over a victim who was airlifted to a medical center and was mistakenly believed to have died.

Van Rootselaar had prior contact with law enforcement related to mental health issues, McDonald said. During previous wellness checks, firearms were seized from the home but later returned after the registered gun owner successfully petitioned for their return.

The suspect had begun transitioning approximately six years ago and publicly identified as female, including on social media, McDonald said. Authorities previously described the shooter as a “gunperson” wearing a dress.

Van Rootselaar was not a student at the school at the time of the attack.

When officers responded to the scene, the suspect opened fire, and “rounds were fired in their direction,” McDonald said.

A motive for the killings remains unclear as investigators continue to examine the suspect’s background and digital footprint.

The tragedy has also reignited debate over how media outlets report on gender identity in criminal cases.

“Journalism is meant to clarify reality, not reshape it. The deceased suspect in one of Canada’s worst mass shootings is 18-year-old Jesse Strang [sic], a biological male who ID's as transgender. Yet all legacy press describes the killer as ‘female.’ Facts should come before ideology,” author Gerald Posner wrote on X.

Van Rootselaar’s mother was identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Strang.

Gender-recognition rules vary by province in Canada.

In British Columbia, individuals under 18 generally require parental permission to change their gender designation, and children under 11 must also provide documentation from a medical professional, according to The Telegraph.