31 Train Cars Derail in North Dakota, Spilling Oil

Another hazardous material from a massive train derailment has been reported late Sunday night near Wyndmere, North Dakota, in Richland County.

There were 31 of 70 Canadian Pacific Railway cars derailed at 11:15 p.m., leaking petroleum used to make asphalt, according to KVLY Valley News.

Local authorities say there was no fire or explosion and there is no danger to the public from the spill, according to the report.

Canadian Pacific (CP) has sent hazardous material experts to the area to investigate the public safety concerns. Cleanup is expected to take a week to 10 days, KVLY reported.

"There is no threat to public safety," CP said in a statement. "The safety of crews, first responders and the public remains our highest priority. Our hazardous materials experts are continuing a full assessment of the incident in coordination with local first responders."

Notably, there are no waterways nearby, which was a primary concern for a massive toxic spill from an East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment earlier this year.

The cold temperatures in the area are expected to help the cleanup because the oil will gel, WDAY Radio reported.