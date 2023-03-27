×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: train | derailment | oil | spill | north dakota

31 Train Cars Derail in North Dakota, Spilling Oil

By    |   Monday, 27 March 2023 11:52 AM EDT

Another hazardous material from a massive train derailment has been reported late Sunday night near Wyndmere, North Dakota, in Richland County.

There were 31 of 70 Canadian Pacific Railway cars derailed at 11:15 p.m., leaking petroleum used to make asphalt, according to KVLY Valley News.

Local authorities say there was no fire or explosion and there is no danger to the public from the spill, according to the report.

Canadian Pacific (CP) has sent hazardous material experts to the area to investigate the public safety concerns. Cleanup is expected to take a week to 10 days, KVLY reported.

"There is no threat to public safety," CP said in a statement. "The safety of crews, first responders and the public remains our highest priority. Our hazardous materials experts are continuing a full assessment of the incident in coordination with local first responders."

Notably, there are no waterways nearby, which was a primary concern for a massive toxic spill from an East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment earlier this year.

The cold temperatures in the area are expected to help the cleanup because the oil will gel, WDAY Radio reported.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Another hazardous material from a massive train derailment has been reported late Sunday night near Wyndmere, North Dakota, in Richland County.
train, derailment, oil, spill, north dakota
189
2023-52-27
Monday, 27 March 2023 11:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved