Trafalgar Poll: Margins in Arizona Razor-Thin For Masters, Lake

Another key battleground state is shaping up to be hotter than the desert sun in these midterms, as The Trafalgar Group's latest poll in Arizona has Trump-backed candidates in tight races.

GOP Senate-nominee Blake Masters, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, trails incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., by fractions of a point outside the poll's margin of error. Kelly, who has been outdistancing the GOP in fundraising in the state leads the political outsider Masters by just 3.3 points (47.6%-44.3%), which is just outside the 2.9 percentage points margin of error.

In the governor's race, Trump-endorsed Kari Lake (46.5%) is leading Democrat Katie Hobbs (45.8%) by just a fraction of a point, making the race a statistical tie.

The close races are notable just days after the Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), a super PAC tied to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., pulled about $8 million worth of television, radio, and digital spending in Arizona throughout September.

"We're leaving the door wide open in Arizona but we want to move additional resources to other offensive opportunities that have become increasingly competitive, as well as an unexpected expense in Ohio," SLF President Steven Law said in a statement. "We think the fundamentals of this election strongly favor Republicans; we see multiple paths to winning the majority; and we are going to invest heavily and strategically to achieve that goal."

The Trafalgar Group polled 1,074 likely 2022 general election voters Aug. 24-27. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.