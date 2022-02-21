Poll: Majority Opposes US Defending Ukraine, But OK With Taiwan

As Russia moves on separatist parts of eastern Ukraine on Monday, polling by Convention of States Action for The Trafalgar Group has shown tepid support from voters for U.S. ground troops to defend Ukraine's border.

Just 15.3% of likely voters believe U.S. troops should be provided in the event that Russia invades Ukraine, according to January polling.

By comparison, a majority of likely voters (58.1%) believe the Biden administration should use U.S. military assets to defend Taiwan if Taiwan is invaded by China.

''Our leaders often forget that the American people have great wisdom in understanding the nature of threats abroad,'' COSA President Mark Meckler wrote in a statement. ''Voters in all parties stand squarely behind a U.S. military defense of a free and democratic Taiwan, even though that comes with great risk — and potentially a high cost to our nation — against the growing threat from China.

''Conversely, while voters clearly sympathize with Ukraine and support assisting them through diplomacy and other means, there is no support for U.S. military intervention should a conflict arise with Russia. The Biden administration should take note.''

A majority of likely voters surveyed believe the U.S. should have limited involvement in event that Russia invades Ukraine (84.8%), according to the poll results:

Just 31.1% believe the U.S. should provide supplies and military weapons.

Just 30.5% believe the U.S. should provide only diplomatic area pressure.

Just 23.2% believe the U.S. should provide U.S. military advisers.

With respect to Taiwan's sovereignty, U.S. voters' support is unilateral among Democrats, Republicans and independents, according to the poll:

60.8% of Republican voters support using U.S. military assets to defend Taiwan if Taiwan is invaded by China.

57.4% of independent voters support using U.S. military assets to defend Taiwan if Taiwan is invaded by China.

56.2% of Democratic voters support using U.S. military assets to defend Taiwan if Taiwan is invaded by China.​

COSA surveyed 1,081 likely general election voters Jan. 12-14 for The Trafalgar Group. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.98 percentage points.