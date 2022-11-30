×
Trafalgar/COSA Survey: Republicans Moving to States That Align With Beliefs

Moving box on a hand truck
Moving box on a hand truck. (Tashatuvango/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Wednesday, 30 November 2022 11:01 AM EST

A new national survey is showing a significant number of Republicans and independents moving to states that are more aligned with their beliefs and values.

“It has been well documented that there has been a significant exodus of citizens from blue states since the start of COVID. But this incredible data reveals that it is Republicans and independents who have voted with their feet and moved to states more aligned with their values.

"One of the hidden insights of the 2022 election — the red states got redder, and the blue states got bluer,” said Mark Meckler, president of the Convention of States Action, which conducted the survey in partnership with The Trafalgar Group.

“This is only going to accelerate as we move forward. America is in the midst of the Great Decoupling, as our nation becomes less of a United States and more focus is placed on regional and state policies and values, similar to what we saw at the founding of our country.”

The survey reveals that 4.1% of independents say they have moved in the last three years to a region that aligns more closely with their personal beliefs, while 4.4% of Republicans say they have moved during that time to a region that aligns more closely with their personal beliefs.

Meanwhile, 1.1% of Democrats say they have moved in the last three years to a region that aligns more closely with their personal beliefs, according to the survey.

Furthermore, 9.6% of independents say they are planning on moving in the next year to a region that aligns more closely with their personal beliefs. And 10.4% of Republicans say they are planning on moving in the next year to a region that aligns more closely with their personal beliefs.

The survey shows that 2.1% of Democrats say they are planning on moving in the next year to a region that aligns more closely with their personal beliefs.

Results were from surveys conducted Nov. 16-20 of over 1,000 likely general election voters.

Convention of States Action's stated mission is to restore a culture of self-governance in America and to curtail federal overreach.

The poll lists a margin of error of +/- 2.9 percentage points. 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 30 November 2022 11:01 AM
