Trafalgar/COSA Poll: Ties to China Repel US Consumers

In troubling news for tech giant Apple, a new poll found a majority of Americans are less likely to do business with major companies working with the Chinese government.

The poll, commissioned by Convention of States Action in partnership with the Trafalgar Group, found 77.3% of American voters say they are less likely to do business with major companies who are working with the Chinese Communist Party to censor citizen-led protests in China.

Only 2% say they are more likely to do business with major companies who are working with the CCP to censor Chinese protests, and 20.7% say it does not affect their purchasing choices.

"As we saw with Apple's recent move to help the Chinese government silence protesters in China, more and more Americans are becoming aware of how Big Tech is complicit in helping governments infringe on the rights of citizens," said Mark Meckler, president of the Convention of States.

"When these major companies are publicly announcing boycotts against American states with policy or legislation they disagree with, while aiding and abetting countries committing human rights violations, Americans are right to start walking away with their wallets."

Apple has faced backlash for limiting an AirDrop function in China that allowed protesters to share images of the demonstrations and get around CCP censorship. Bloomberg reported that the update, which initially only applied to phones sold in mainland China and came weeks before the protests, is expected to take effect in other countries next year.

The poll comes as Apple is reportedly fast-tracking plans to move some of its production outside China amid mounting pressure over worker protests at an Apple plant in Zhengzhou. The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple told suppliers to expect to create more of the company's products in other parts of Asia.

The sentiment in the survey was shared by 71% of Democrats, 84.5% of Republicans and 75.9% of independents, according to the poll.

According to The Hill, the poll's release on Tuesday coincided with Apple CEO Tim Cook's scheduled appearance with President Joe Biden in Arizona for an announcement from the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. The company pledged to increase its investment in the Grand Canyon State from $12 billion to $40 billion. The Taiwan-based chip manufacturer is a major supplier to Apple.

The poll was conducted Nov. 30 through Dec. 3 and surveyed 1,085 Americans. The margin of error is 2.9 percentage points.