Trafalgar/COSA Survey: Two-Thirds Support Twitter Being More Transparent

After Elon Musk acquired Twitter and transformed it into a private company, he has tried to make the social media platform more transparent by welcoming back previously suspended voices. The Twitter Files recently uncovered the Hunter Biden laptop story that was banned from the site before the 2020 Presidential elections.

His actions in favor of free speech have been particularly embraced by Republicans, while Musk's detractors warn of increased hate speech on Twitter. He has fired about half of Twitter's staff.

Politico wrote: "As a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist, he’s relaxed or removed many of Twitter’s content moderation guardrails, actions conservatives have welcomed after years of chafing under what they alleged was censorship by the big platforms."

According to a new national survey from Convention of States Action, in partnership with The Trafalgar Group, a majority of voters support Musk's mission to make Twitter more transparent and open to free speech.

The question in the survey asked of 1,000 voters was: "Do you support Elon Musk's ongoing efforts to change Twitter to a more free and transparent platform?"

While 62.6% of American voters with an opinion on the issue support Musk’s efforts to change Twitter to a more free and transparent platform, 37.4% of American voters with an opinion on the issue are not supportive of these efforts.

Among Republican voters, 84.8% support Musk’s efforts to change Twitter to a more free and transparent platform, 5% do not support these efforts, and 10.2% are not sure.

Democrat voters are less supportive of Musk's endeavors, with only 17.1% in favor, 59.3% opposed, and 23.5% not sure.

Among Independent voters, 54.2% support Musk’s efforts to change Twitter to a more free and transparent platform.

"A strong majority of common-sense voters in both parties see what Elon Musk is doing with Twitter and understand it is incredibly good for the country and critical both for free speech and a free society. They understand that transparency is always in everyone’s best interest," said Mark Meckler, President of the Convention of States, whose stated mission is to restore a culture of self-governance in America and to curtail federal overreach.

"But what about the voters who register the opposite? Are they opposed to free speech and transparency? Perhaps some are, but we suspect many voters are stuck in the ‘red team v. blue team’ mentality, where they interpret their news based on personality—and whether or not that specific personality is part of their team—rather than looking at policy. We believe a majority of Democrats in this poll oppose Elon Musk simply because they see his actions as harming Democrats," Meckler said.

Twitter has 330 million monthly active users, according to data.

​The Twitter survey was conducted Nov. 30-Dec. 3 of over 1,000 likely general election voters. The margin of error was 2.9%.