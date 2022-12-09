×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trade | steel | tariffs | trump | aluminum

WTO Rules Against Trump's Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

WTO Rules Against Trump's Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

A person walks past the WTO Ministerial MC12 logo before the opening of the 12th Ministerial Conference at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland. The World Trade Organization has rejected the 2018 import taxes that then-President Donald Trump imposed on foreign steel and aluminum, saying they violated global trade rules. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

Friday, 09 December 2022 06:28 PM EST

The World Trade Organization has rejected the 2018 import taxes that then-President Donald Trump imposed on foreign steel and aluminum, saying they violated global trade rules.

Trump’s tariffs of 25% on foreign steel and 10% on aluminum outraged America’s long-standing allies, including the European Union and Japan, because he relied on a little-used provision of U.S. trade law to declare their steel and aluminum a threat to U.S. national security.

China and other trading partners challenged the tariffs at the 164-nation WTO.

In a ruling issued Friday, the WTO said it was “not persuaded’’ that the United States faced “an emergency in international relations’’ that would justify the tariffs.

Friday’s decision, however, will likely have little real-world impact. If the United States appeals the ruling, it will go nowhere. That's because the WTO’s Appellate Body hasn’t functioned for three years, ever since the U.S. blocked the appointment of new judges to the panel.

And the Biden administration already reached agreements with the EU, Japan and the United Kingdom to essentially drop the tariffs and replace them with import quotas under which the Trump taxes do not apply. In return, the trading partners dropped their own retaliatory tariffs agianst the United States.

Still, the Biden administration criticized Friday’s WTO decision.

“The United States strongly rejects the flawed interpretation and conclusions,’’ said Adam Hodge, spokesman for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. “The United States has held the clear and unequivocal position, for over 70 years, that issues of national security cannot be reviewed in WTO dispute settlement.'' The WTO, he said, “has no authority to second-guess’’ the national security decisions of member countries.

Biden’s trade team has attempted to find a balance between mending fences with U.S. allies angry over Trump’s “America First” trade policies, and keeping tariffs that are popular with many U.S. steel and aluminum producers and their workers.

Christine McDaniel, a trade analyst with George Mason University’s Mercatus Center, said the ruling against the Trump tariffs was not a surprise.

“Everybody knew that it was clear protectionism,’’ she said. “Technically speaking, countries are able to act in their own self-interest when it comes to national security.’’ The WTO just didn’t buy the U.S. reasoning, she said.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The World Trade Organization has rejected the 2018 import taxes that then-President Donald Trump imposed on foreign steel and aluminum, saying they violated global trade rules.
trade, steel, tariffs, trump, aluminum
369
2022-28-09
Friday, 09 December 2022 06:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved