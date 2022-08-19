×
Tags: tractor | trailer | mexico | border patrol

Mexican Authorities Stop Tractor-Trailer Carrying 150 People

Truck crossing border
Semi-trucks cross the border at the Zaragoza International Bridge, in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from El Paso, Texas in 2019. (Paul Ratje/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, 19 August 2022 10:07 AM EDT

Authorities in Mexico earlier this week discovered about 150 people stuffed into a single semitractor-trailer just two months after 53 people died in a similar situation in Texas, according to U.S. Border Patrol.

Border Patrol released a photo on Wednesday showing dozens of people sitting in cramped conditions in a trailer.

"Coordinated efforts of Del Rio Sector & the Government of Mexico an 18-Wheeler carrying 150 migrants traveling towards the U.S. was successfully interdicted," Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens said on Twitter. "This has proven to be a deadly tactic that smugglers use. Luckily no one in this large group needed medical assistance."

In June, authorities discovered a truck in San Antonio carrying dozens of people without air conditioning or water.

"64 people were in a tractor-trailer without air conditioning for hours, and 53 of those individuals have died," Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Spears said during a hearing in federal court last month.

U.S Magistrate Judge Henry Bemporad said during the hearing: "This is an extremely serious case. It's a serious case because many people died, but it's a serious case whether or not people had died. Transporting people in bulk in tractor-trailers is about as dangerous an offense as we see in terms of the danger to life."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
