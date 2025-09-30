WATCH TV LIVE

Evacuation Ordered at Utah State Before TPUSA Event

By    |   Tuesday, 30 September 2025 05:24 PM EDT

A suspicious package reportedly prompted an emergency evacuation of the Old Main building at Utah State University on Tuesday afternoon, as the campus was preparing to host a Turning Point USA event.

The alert, issued shortly before 2:45 p.m., urged students and staff to "leave immediately using the nearest exit" and to "use stairs, not elevators," while taking only essential belongings.

An explosion was heard after police yelled "fire in the hole" and investigated the suspicious package.

Authorities quickly cleared the building as a precaution.

The heightened security comes ahead of the conservative organization's scheduled appearance on campus.

University officials have not released further details about the package or potential threats, but no injuries were reported.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 30 September 2025 05:24 PM
