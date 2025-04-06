Turning Point USA Attacked at U.C. Davis Event

Conservative Turning Point USA has blamed violent protesters for tearing up a display it erected at the U.C. Davis Campus in Northern California. The campus incident was captured on video and posted by the group.

TP USA is also pointing an accusing finger at UC Davis campus police for doing little about the attack, even though officers were only a few feet away. "TPUSA students were shoved and had objects thrown at them – while police did nothing."

A separate post from Turning Point showed a student supporter being hit over the head with a sign that a protester grabbed and used as a weapon. The conservative group said about the chaotic event, "Our "Prove Me Wrong" tabling event at UC Davis was completely destroyed by violent protesters. They stole the canopy, ripped down banners, smashed foam boards, and even tried to steal the iPad and laptop of a @tpusastudents field rep. Only after the damage was done did law enforcement finally form a perimeter. This is the reality of free speech on campus."

TP USA did not report any serious injuries suffered by its supporters. The UC Davis campus News Office posted this comment about the disruption. "The university protected the free speech rights of the campus community throughout the event."

UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May said the campus investigation into the attack, however, is being reviewed. "It remains unclear whether the masked perpetrators were outside agitators or individuals affiliated with the university. Regardless of their affiliation, all steps will be taken to hold those who were responsible accountable for their actions."