Mother Complains 'Educational' Toy Plays Inappropriate Jokes

A mother this week went viral after uploading a video complaining that a toy labeled as "educational" played jokes about sex and drive-by shootings, the Daily Mail reported.

Ashley Lynn said in a TikTok clip that has received more than 14 million views that her grandmother bought a toy, an oversized plastic remote control, at Walmart for her 9-month-old son, only to find that it played jokes involving sexual innuendos and referencing drive-by shootings.

"I'm like, there's no way," Lynn says in the video. "What, what? A kids' toy ... there's a baby on the box. Sold at Walmart. Walmart, explain this!"

She also asks the manufacturer, Linsay, to "explain this!"

Lynn adds, "Blow this up! Do I have a lawsuit? Lawyers, help me out!"

She also noted that one joke that particularly bothered her said that Santa Claus and the Easter bunny don't exist.

Lynn later uploaded another video showing the toy's packaging, which appears include a label saying it's appropriate for children ages 3 and above. It also says that the jokes the toy plays are "interesting stories" that "help the baby to learn cultural knowledge in play."

Lynn also said that she had contacted Linsay toys, which told her it "opened an investigation" and said the toy "would stop being sold."

Walmart told Fox News Digital in a statement: "This item was listed by an outside third-party seller and removed from our site because it does not comply with our prohibited products policy."

Walmart added: "Like other major retailers, we operate an online marketplace that allows third-party sellers to offer merchandise through our eCommerce platform. Walmart strives to maintain a marketplace that customers can trust."