Newsmax to Host Town Hall With JD Vance, Renacci in Ohio

Newsmax will broadcast two Ohio Republican town hall events on Wednesday featuring Senate candidate J.D. Vance and gubernatorial hopeful Jim Renacci.

Newsmax host and town hall moderator Rob Schmitt will be joined by audience members, asking questions of concern to state voters in this vitally important election.

"People are hungry for information about the candidates as they finalize their choices in this important Republican primary," said Chris Ruddy, Newsmax CEO. "Newsmax is delighted to be actively involved in presenting in Ohio and across the nation a series of town halls and debates to further voter awareness."

The town halls will be shown at 8 p.m., starting with Vance live at the Chappelear Theater Center, at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio, followed by Renacci. Renacci's appearance will be from his town hall recorded on Tuesday at the same venue.

Vance, a venture capitalist, conservative commentator and author of "Hillbilly Elegy," received former President Donald Trump's primary endorsement on Friday in a field vying for retiring Republican Rob Portman that also includes former state treasurer Josh Mandel, investment banker Mike Gibbons and former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken.

Renacci, a former U.S. Representative from Ohio's 16th Congressional District, is running to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in a field that also includes Joe Blystone and Ron Hood.

The Ohio primary is May 3.

The Ohio Town Hall show will rebroadcast on Newsmax this weekend.