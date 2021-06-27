×
Reports: Fan Who Caused Tour de France Crash Wanted by Police

Sunday, 27 June 2021 06:20 PM

Authorities in France are searching for the woman who caused dozens of cyclists to crash on the first day of the Tour de France Saturday by holding out a cardboard sign into the road, according to reports.

The organizers of the Tour plan to sue the fan responsible.

"We are suing this woman who behaved so badly," Tour deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault told French news organization AFP. "We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don't spoil the show for everyone."

The woman left the race before investigators arrived on the scene, but her face is visible in video of the crash.

She held a cardboard sign that read "Allez Opi-Omi," which roughly translates to "Go Grandpa (and) Granny," while mugging for the TV cameras and facing away from the oncoming cyclists.

German cyclist Tony Martin was the first to brush against her sign, lose his balance and fall off his bike. It led to a domino effect in which about 60 cyclists crashed.

A representative for the gendarmerie of the Finistere region of France told the Daily Mail, "The spectator who caused this accident left the scene before the arrival of the investigators. Everything is being done to try and find her."

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
