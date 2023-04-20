$16M in Gold, Bank Notes Stolen From Toronto Airport

A major heist at Canada's largest airport on Monday night resulted in the theft of $16.3 million ($22 million Canadian) in gold and bank notes, according to police.

The Toronto Sun reported Thursday the gold and bank notes from TD Bank were transported in a "high-value" container on an Air Canada plane to Toronto Pearson International Airport as part of an intrabank transaction.

"An aircraft arrived here at the airport in the early evening and as per normal procedure, the aircraft was unloaded, and cargo was transported from the aircraft to holding cargo facility," Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn said during a news conference Thursday night, according to The Sun.

Initially, the amount of gold stolen was said to be 3,600 pounds, which would have a value of more than $100 million. But The Sun reported a source said the fact police said the amount stolen was just over $16 million means only a portion of the shipment was taken.

No arrests have been made and no information on suspects has been released.

According to its website, Toronto Pearson is Canada's largest airport in terms of total passenger traffic and North America's second-largest in terms of international traffic. The Sun reported Pearson has three main cargo facilities with a combined 1.2 million square feet of space and more than 240 truck loading doors.

The airport handles 45% of all of Canada's air cargo traffic with more than 1.1 million tons of cargo coming and going from 175 countries.

The heist in Toronto came a little more than a month after police at Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport, in Santiago, Chile, foiled an attempted heist of $32.5 million in cash March 9 on board a LTAM airlines plane that arrived from Miami. A security officer and a suspect were killed in a shootout.