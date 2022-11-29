×
Multiple Tornado Warnings Issued Across South, 40M at Risk

Tornado forming
A tornado in Florida (John Wollwerth/Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 29 November 2022 04:46 PM EST

Outbreaks of severe thunderstorms and multiple warnings of a "few strong tornadoes," have been issued for the Mississippi Valley, northeast Louisiana, and northwest Alabama on Tuesday afternoon. The storm could put 40 million at risk of "severe weather," Axios reported.

"This is a particularly dangerous situation," the National Weather Service noted. The tornado watch is said to last until 8 p.m. ET.

"Supercells are expected to develop this afternoon and track northeastward across much of northeast Louisiana and central Mississippi. Parameters appear favorable for strong and long tracked tornadoes this afternoon and early evening."

One meteorologist with the NWS, Bill Parker, told The New York Times, that the big red circle on the radar map, which hovers over much of Mississippi, is to be discounted, because the entire state is "pretty much under threat for severe weather today."

"My big concern," the weatherman said, "is we have a large population of mobile homes in our state. When it comes to tornadoes, even weak tornadoes can do significant damage."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

