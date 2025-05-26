Tornadoes Reported in Texas, New Mexico Amid Floods

Half a dozen tornadoes were reported in Texas and New Mexico following reports of flash floods in surrounding states, ABC News reported.

Heavy storms overnight, including tornadoes, caused almost 100,000 people in Texas and Alabama to lose power on Monday, with more storms expected through the day across the southern U.S. Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi have issued severe thunderstorm watch warnings, and parts of central Texas have a tornado watch in effect.

"Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure," the National Weather Service said in an alert. "For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building."

"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," it continued.