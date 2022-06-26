×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: torch | lapd | protest | abortion | roe

Man With 'Makeshift Flamethrower' Allegedly Attacks Officer in Roe Protest

Police holding batons on a city street.

Police holding batons move to disperse a crowd of abortion rights protesters in Los Angeles, on June 24, 2022. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 26 June 2022 07:50 PM

KTLA reported that a man possessing a "makeshift flamethrower" allegedly attacked a police officer during a Friday night abortion rights protest in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department stated that 30-year-old Michael Ortiz, who was arrested and now faces attempted murder charges, attacked an officer with a torch, sending the officer to the hospital with burn injuries.

Ortiz, the LAPD said, was booked in jail and now awaits charges for the attempted murder of a police officer. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department inmate roster, he remains in custody and has a bail of $1 million.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore expressed that, while he supports protesters exercising their First Amendment rights, the department will "vigorously pursue prosecution" for those who commit crimes.

"I condemn the violence against officers that occurred last night and into today. Individuals participating in such criminal activity are not exercising their First Amendment rights in protest of the Supreme Court decision, rather, they are acting as criminals," Moore declared in a news release.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
KTLA reported that a man possessing a "makeshift flamethrower" allegedly attacked a police officer during a Friday night abortion rights protest in downtown Los Angeles.
torch, lapd, protest, abortion, roe
171
2022-50-26
Sunday, 26 June 2022 07:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved