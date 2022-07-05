×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: top 100 | brands | harris poll | woke | popularity

Top 100 U.S. Brands: 'Non-woke' Are Most Popular

Phone with icons of big tech companies on gray background. Words ministry of truth near the phone
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 05 July 2022 12:48 PM EDT

The 2022 Axios Harris Top 100 poll of the most popular brands in America is just out — and companies that do not get involved in woke politics do much better than those that do.

The survey also shows, of the top 10 brands, four Japanese companies made the list, including consumer products Samsung and Sony, as well as carmakers Toyota and Honda.

Meanwhile, ubiquitous Big Tech companies that have become increasingly embracing left-wing politics did not find themselves high on the list.

Google came in a with a mediocre ranking of 31, while Facebook and Twitter were at the bottom of the list, coming in at 97 and 98, respectively.

Meanwhile Big Tech players that are considered more neutral politically like Apple (which came in at 21) fared better.

TikTok, which has ties to the Chinese Communist Party, was at 94.

Delta Airlines claims it is America's leading airline, but Americans have a less stellar view of the company, with its ranking at a poor 66.

In recent years, Delta has positioned as more woke.

In 2021 the company called Georgia's new voter ID law "unacceptable." (Polls show more than 70% of Americans support voter ID requirements.)

And later, Delta initially refused to lift its COVID-19 mask mandate, despite a federal court ruling the Biden administration's travel mask mandate was unlawful.

The public also is not rating their telecom and cable companies highly with only T-Mobile making the top half of the list at 50, followed by AT&T, 71; Verizon, 67; Comcast, 85; and Spectrum, 82.

While Comcast, which owns MSNBC, was the lowest of that group, it fared better than Fox Corporation, the parent of Fox News, which finds itself at 96 of 100.

Here are the top 10 from Axios Harris 100 most-popular U.S. brands:

  1. Trader Joe's
  2. HEB Grocery
  3. Patagonia
  4. The Hershey Company
  5. Wegmans
  6. Samsung
  7. Toyota
  8. Amazon
  9. Honda
  10. Sony

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The 2022 Axios Harris Top 100 poll of the most popular brands in America is just out, and companies that do not get involved in woke politics do much better than those that do.
top 100, brands, harris poll, woke, popularity
311
2022-48-05
Tuesday, 05 July 2022 12:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved