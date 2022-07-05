Top 100 U.S. Brands: 'Non-woke' Are Most Popular

The 2022 Axios Harris Top 100 poll of the most popular brands in America is just out — and companies that do not get involved in woke politics do much better than those that do.

The survey also shows, of the top 10 brands, four Japanese companies made the list, including consumer products Samsung and Sony, as well as carmakers Toyota and Honda.

Meanwhile, ubiquitous Big Tech companies that have become increasingly embracing left-wing politics did not find themselves high on the list.

Google came in a with a mediocre ranking of 31, while Facebook and Twitter were at the bottom of the list, coming in at 97 and 98, respectively.

Meanwhile Big Tech players that are considered more neutral politically like Apple (which came in at 21) fared better.

TikTok, which has ties to the Chinese Communist Party, was at 94.

Delta Airlines claims it is America's leading airline, but Americans have a less stellar view of the company, with its ranking at a poor 66.

In recent years, Delta has positioned as more woke.

In 2021 the company called Georgia's new voter ID law "unacceptable." (Polls show more than 70% of Americans support voter ID requirements.)

And later, Delta initially refused to lift its COVID-19 mask mandate, despite a federal court ruling the Biden administration's travel mask mandate was unlawful.

The public also is not rating their telecom and cable companies highly with only T-Mobile making the top half of the list at 50, followed by AT&T, 71; Verizon, 67; Comcast, 85; and Spectrum, 82.

While Comcast, which owns MSNBC, was the lowest of that group, it fared better than Fox Corporation, the parent of Fox News, which finds itself at 96 of 100.

Here are the top 10 from Axios Harris 100 most-popular U.S. brands: