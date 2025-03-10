Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Lands Netflix Deal After Rally Controversy

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who faced backlash for what has been described as racist jokes at a Trump rally last year, has secured a deal with Netflix to produce three exclusive comedy specials, with the first set to premiere on April 7, The Hill reported.

Netflix has partnered with Hinchcliffe, known for hosting the live podcast "Kill Tony," despite the controversy surrounding his remarks at a Trump rally in 2024.

The streaming platform revealed the deal through its "Netflix Is a Joke" account on X, stating, "Kill Tony is coming to Netflix. We're teaming up with Tony Hinchcliffe to turn the world's #1 live podcast into three exclusive comedy specials — with the first premiering April 7."

Hinchcliffe sparked controversy in October at a Trump rally at New York City's Madison Square Garden. During his performance, he made comments targeting Jewish people, Black people, and Puerto Ricans, drawing criticism from across the political spectrum. His remarks about the U.S. territory ignited a swift backlash.

"There's a lot going on. Like, I don't know if you know this, but there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it's called Puerto Rico," Hinchcliffe said at the rally.

Following the event, a senior adviser for the Trump campaign distanced the former president from the comedian's remarks, stating that the "joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign."

Several lawmakers condemned Hinchcliffe's remarks, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who is of Puerto Rican descent. She criticized the joke as emblematic of how some view Puerto Ricans.

"And I need people to understand ... when you have some a-hole calling Puerto Rico 'floating garbage,' know that that's what they think about you," she said.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., also spoke out against Hinchcliffe's comments, saying he was "tempted to call Hinchcliffe racist garbage, but doing so would be an insult to garbage."

Torres further urged Latino voters to remember the moment in the upcoming election.

"When casting their ballots at the voting booth, Latinos should never forget the racism that Donald Trump seems all too willing to platform," he posted on X.