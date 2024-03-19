Texas Rep. Gonzales: Biden 'Lied to My Face' on Border

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, said Tuesday that President Joe Biden "lied to my face" in 2022 about hosting him at the White House for border security talks.

"I hosted Joe Biden after the shooting in Uvalde, and he looked me right in the eye, and he told me, 'Hey, I want to have Tony in the White House to talk about how we can secure the border,' and two years later, I've yet to be in the White House to talk to him about it," Gonzales told the Washington Examiner.

Gonzales represents Eagle Pass and Del Rio in the 23rd Congressional District, two Texas border towns that have been overrun by illegal immigrants thanks to the failed policies coming out of the White House.

"The man lied to my face," Gonzales told the Examiner. "I'm at a dead end. I feel as if I've tried over and over and over again to find a solution. They don't want a solution. The Biden administration doesn't want a solution, so I stopped paying attention to whatever they're saying, and I think a lot of Americans have, too."

Gonzales was referencing a Republican colleague who suggested that the House should rethink extending invitations to presidents — especially the current one — to give a State of the Union address after Biden's divisive speech earlier this month.

"That was about the most divisive State of the Union — I wouldn't extend him an invitation next year, if that's what we're going to get," House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., said at the GOP retreat in West Virginia over the weekend. "You've got to rethink issuing invitations for a State of the Union if it's not going to be a State of the Union, and that was not. That was a campaign speech."

Gonzales also said it was a mistake not to press forward with presenting the articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate. House leadership opted to delay until after the spending bills passed.

"We should have pushed the articles of impeachment over to the Senate on Day 1. I don't understand what the hold-up (was)," Gonzales told the Examiner. "This is one of the things where House Republicans can't be soft on it. Like, if we truly want this to happen, we have to squeeze the Senate for a change. The Senate's always squeezing the House. It's time for the House to jam the Senate, and I think we do that on impeaching Mayorkas."