Rep. Gonzales: Biden Must Deal With Border or Lose Election

President Joe Biden can either deport people who are coming illegally into the United States or he can "lose and watch the next president enforce those policies on the books," Rep. Tony Gonzales said Sunday.

"I believe in legal immigration," said the Texas Republican, appearing on "Fox News Sunday" with Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas. "I believe most of America believes in legal immigration. We are not seeing that. This is chaos. Enough is enough. It is time to deport those that illegally come into the United States."

Next week, several House Republicans, including Speaker Mike Johnson, will visit the border, and they will see that life there is "turned upside down," said Gonzales.

"Hosting Speaker Johnson next week is critical," Gonzales said. "I am expecting 60 Republican colleagues to join us in Eagle Pass. Hearing directly from people on the ground, stories are going to resonate. And it is going to lead House Republicans into 2024 as we try to tackle the issues."

Cuellar, meanwhile, said Biden needs to address the issues that are leading people to the border and "hitting a speed bump and being released."

The migrants must receive a quick hearing, and most — about 85% — will be rejected when trying to claim asylum, said Cuellar.

"Why allow 100% [in]?" he said. "You have to have deportation."

Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is planning to sue over immigration laws that threaten legal remedies to ensure his state does not interfere with the functions of the federal government, and Cuellar said he understands and joins Texas in that frustration.

"There is a federal law that says if you come into the United States [illegally], it is a misdemeanor; then if you keep doing it, it becomes a felony," he said. "I think it is about time the federal government starts enforcing the books, including Title 8."

Gonzales added that border cities want solutions, not blame, and that there will not be a border package that does not include him and Cuellar making sure there are tangible solutions, as "we live it every single day."

He added that Americans are not feeling safe in their own homes because of the border crisis.

"I'm seeing fentanyl killing Americans," he said. "I'm seeing cities all over the country, New York City and Chicago; but next year we'll be talking about Denver, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia. There is no end to this border crisis until there are real tangible solutions and that starts with forcing those that come illegally, you deport them to their country of origin."