Veteran Pollster Moves From Super PAC to Trump Campaign

GOP pollster Tony Fabrizio is joining the Trump campaign as a senior adviser.

Fabrizio has been a longtime ally of Donald Trump's, and had been involved in his political operation for years, most recently as a top strategist for MAGA Inc., a pro-Trump super PAC, which has raised more than $100 million in support of Trump.

The move comes as Trump's team has moved into the general election phase of the campaign, causing it to expand its political operations.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Tony Fabrizio to Team Trump. He joins a group of hardworking and talented professionals focused on delivering for President Trump and the American people," Trump co-campaign managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles stated.

Now that Fabrizio is officially part of the campaign, he can communicate directly with Trump and the rest of the campaign team, which he was unable to do beforehand since super PACs are not legally allowed to coordinate with campaigns.

Fabrizio was a chief strategist to Trump in his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, and advised Trump after he left the White House.

"After three-plus years of Joe Biden, Americans are nostalgic for the four years of prosperity, peace and safety that they enjoyed under President Trump. I'm honored that the president and his team have asked me to continue in the fight to make America Great Again," Fabrizio stated.