×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tony fabrizio | trump campaign | pollster | 2024 election

Veteran Pollster Moves From Super PAC to Trump Campaign

By    |   Tuesday, 02 April 2024 10:51 PM EDT

GOP pollster Tony Fabrizio is joining the Trump campaign as a senior adviser.

Fabrizio has been a longtime ally of Donald Trump's, and had been involved in his political operation for years, most recently as a top strategist for MAGA Inc., a pro-Trump super PAC, which has raised more than $100 million in support of Trump.

The move comes as Trump's team has moved into the general election phase of the campaign, causing it to expand its political operations.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Tony Fabrizio to Team Trump. He joins a group of hardworking and talented professionals focused on delivering for President Trump and the American people," Trump co-campaign managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles stated.

Now that Fabrizio is officially part of the campaign, he can communicate directly with Trump and the rest of the campaign team, which he was unable to do beforehand since super PACs are not legally allowed to coordinate with campaigns.

Fabrizio was a chief strategist to Trump in his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, and advised Trump after he left the White House.

"After three-plus years of Joe Biden, Americans are nostalgic for the four years of prosperity, peace and safety that they enjoyed under President Trump. I'm honored that the president and his team have asked me to continue in the fight to make America Great Again," Fabrizio stated.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
GOP pollster Tony Fabrizio is joining the Trump campaign as a senior advisor.Fabrizio has been a longtime ally of Donald Trump's, and had been involved in his political operation for years, most recently as a top strategist for MAGA Inc., a pro-Trump super PAC, which has...
tony fabrizio, trump campaign, pollster, 2024 election
226
2024-51-02
Tuesday, 02 April 2024 10:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved