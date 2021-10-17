Tony Bennett Sets New Guinness World Record

Grammy Award-winning singer Tony Bennett has became the oldest person to release an album of new material, according to Guinness World Records.

Bennett set the record with the release on October 1 of his new album with Lady Gaga “Love for Sale,” at the age of 95 years and 60 days.

In a clip announcing the release of the album, which celebrates the music of Cole Porter, Lady Gaga spoke about what it means to perform with Bennett since they first met 10 years ago.

“I see a young boy every time I sing with him, and it just makes the experience of singing so freeing,” she said “To have it be about two souls singing together, and yet at the same time, I take in all his wisdom. The wisdom of all his years.”

"Love for Sale" was recorded over a period of some two years with Gaga, who immersed herself in jazz music before coming to the studio, according to USA Today.

"I really put my nose in the ink - [meaning] the written music – and learned it letter for letter," Gaga said. "Then when I went to the studio, I threw out the ink. I had sang [these songs] enough times by then to express myself and really feel it. Tony taught me that. He always says to go deeper and deeper, until I was finally just singing to him."

In an interview with AARP earlier this year, Bennett’s family announced that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

Bennett has won 19 Grammy Awards during his 70-year career, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. The release of his new album comes a decade after Bennett and Lady Gaga first recorded the single "Lady is a Tramp,” which was followed by their first full album together, “Cheek to Cheek,” in 2014.

Bennett also holds four other Guinness World Records: Oldest person to reach No. 1 on the U.S. album chart with a newly recorded album for “Cheek to Cheek;” Longest time between UK top 20 albums at 39 years; Oldest person to enter the UK top 20 album chart with ”Duets: An American Classic” when he was 80 years old; and Longest time between the release of an original recording and a re-recording of the same single by the same artist.