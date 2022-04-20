×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tony awards | will smith | chris rock

Tony Awards Issue 'No Violence' Warning After Oscars Attack

Tony Awards Issue 'No Violence' Warning After Oscars Attack
Actor Will Smith strikes comedian and host Chris Rock onstage at the 94th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 20 April 2022 06:50 PM

The Tony Awards this week announced a ''no violence'' policy for their upcoming ceremony, nearly three weeks after a physical confrontation at the Academy Awareds nearly derailed that event and captured global headlines.

Deadline reported that a statement sent to potential ticket-buyers in the FAQ section read: ''The Tony Awards has a strict no violence policy. In the event of an incident, the perpetrator will be removed from the event immediately.''

The warning comes after actor Will Smith walked onstage at the ceremony and struck standup comedian Chris Rock in the face. Since then, conflicting reports have emerged, according to The Hill, as to whether Smith was asked to leave or not after hitting Rock.

Earlier this month, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences voted in a board meeting to ban Smith from attending the award show for 10 years.

The Academy Awards were ''meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage,'' a statement from the board read.

Since then, Smith has issued a public apology, but Rock has remained largely silent, mentioning that he is ''still kind of processing'' what happened.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Tony Awards this week announced a ''no violence'' policy for their upcoming ceremony, nearly three weeks after a physical confrontation at the Academy Awards nearly derailed that event and captured global headlines.
tony awards, will smith, chris rock
214
2022-50-20
Wednesday, 20 April 2022 06:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved