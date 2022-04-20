Tony Awards Issue 'No Violence' Warning After Oscars Attack

The Tony Awards this week announced a ''no violence'' policy for their upcoming ceremony, nearly three weeks after a physical confrontation at the Academy Awareds nearly derailed that event and captured global headlines.

Deadline reported that a statement sent to potential ticket-buyers in the FAQ section read: ''The Tony Awards has a strict no violence policy. In the event of an incident, the perpetrator will be removed from the event immediately.''

The warning comes after actor Will Smith walked onstage at the ceremony and struck standup comedian Chris Rock in the face. Since then, conflicting reports have emerged, according to The Hill, as to whether Smith was asked to leave or not after hitting Rock.

Earlier this month, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences voted in a board meeting to ban Smith from attending the award show for 10 years.

The Academy Awards were ''meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage,'' a statement from the board read.

Since then, Smith has issued a public apology, but Rock has remained largely silent, mentioning that he is ''still kind of processing'' what happened.