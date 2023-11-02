Tuberville Staffer: Primary GOP Sens Who Oppose Military Hold

Sen. Tommy Tuberville's communications director reportedly emailed anti-abortion groups urging they warn Republican senators who might try to subvert the Alabama Republican's hold on military promotions that they could face primary challenges in upcoming elections.

The email, obtained by Politico and written Oct. 26 by Steven Stafford from his Senate email account, shows concerns among Tuberville's staff that nine Republicans might join with Democrats to rewrite Senate rules to circumvent Tuberville's hold on more than 300 senior military promotions.

Tuberville began the hold in February in protest of the Pentagon's policy of using taxpayer money to pay service members' travel expenses for out-of-state abortions.

"In my opinion it is imperative for all of the groups to make clear, in some words, that any Republican who votes for this will be primaried," Stafford wrote. "As Coach said to the press earlier today, this would be 'political mass suicide' for Senate Republicans.

"We need to get very loud as soon as the Senate gets back on Monday. In my view, if enough mushy middle Republicans come out in opposition, then this is over. But they only need nine squishes. And they will get there if we don't act."

When contacted by Politico, Stafford said he was just giving his opinion and it was not reflective of Tuberville's stance.

"That was a private email to a small group of people I thought were my friends. I was giving my personal opinion," Stafford told Politico. "It is not the opinion of Coach, it was not on behalf of Coach. He was not aware of the email, and I have apologized to him for that."

Said Tuberville: "He did a no-no. It wasn't my statement. I totally disagree with that. We're teammates here."

On Wednesday night, Republican Sens. Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Todd Young of Indiana, and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina implored Tuberville to lift his hold for the sake of national security while proposing votes on individual officers whose promotions have been delayed, The Washington Post reported. Tuberville rebuffed them all, blocking each proposed nominee.

On Thursday, Tuberville obtained 16 signatures on a cloture petition for the nominations of Lt. Gen. Christopher Mahoney to be assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, Adm. Lisa Franchetti to be chief of Naval Operations, and Gen. David Allvin for chief of staff of the Air Force. All three nominations were overwhelmingly approved, with Tuberville voting for each.