Tuberville Reports Hayden to Cops for 'Assassination' Post

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., called the cops on Michael Hayden on Tuesday, accusing the former CIA chief of calling for his "politically motivated assassination."

Tuberville was reacting to Hayden's post to X on Monday night. Hayden, CIA Director from 2006-09, was replying to another post about whether Tuberville should be removed from his committees, including the Senate Armed Services Committee, over his unanimous consent holds on military promotions.

Hayden posted, "What about the human race?"

That's akin to "committing a serious crime," Tuberville said Tuesday in a statement.

"This morning my office was made aware of a statement made by General Michael Hayden calling for a politically motivated assassination," Tuberville's lengthy statement began. "This statement is disgusting and it is repugnant to everything we believe in as Americans.

"Given General Hayden's long career in Washington, he must have known that, by making such a statement, he was committing a serious crime. … My office has reported this incident to the Capitol Police and I expect that they will once again to an excellent job protecting members of Congress and bringing criminals to justice."

Hayden, who has previously called Tuberville a racist and an idiot, had more to say Tuesday morning.

"I was surprised to wake up this morning and discover that many MAGAnuts had lost their minds over my suggestion that 'Coach' Tuberville not be considered a member of the human race," Hayden posted. "I stand by that view. I'm wishing you all a nice day even the intransigent Tommy Tuberville."

Hayden, a retired Air Force four-star general and former director of the National Security Agency, is one of many voices who have railed against Tuberville over his holds. Hayden was one of the scores of officials who signed the August open letter demanding that Tuberville drop his holds.

"I am not a politician, and when I came to Washington, I did not expect to be popular among the clown show, but I certainly did not expect to be lied about on the Senate floor and threatened by former government officials like Michael Hayden," Tuberville's statement concluded.