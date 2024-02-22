Sen. Tuberville at CPAC: Biden Running to Avoid Jail

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., flipped the script on leftwing critics of Donald Trump and said that the only reason President Joe Biden is running for reelection is to avoid jail time.

"You know, I thought about three months ago, four months ago, I thought he probably would make it. But to see it decline over the last few months, I don't think he'll make it," Tuberville said when asked if Biden would remain the Democratic nominee come November. "But I think they'll change probably around convention time, move somebody in to try to get President Trump a run for his money. But Joe Biden, he can't win. He's trying to stay in there just so he can stay out of jail, to be honest with you."

Tuberville's comments were in direct reference to a common leftwing talking point that has accused Trump of running for president solely to avoid jail time. In September of 2023, even a Republican rival used similar language when former Texas Rep. Will Hurd said, "The problem that I have with Donald Trump is, is Donald Trump's not running for president to make America great again. He's running for president to stay out of prison."

While Trump has faced four indictments the past year, Biden is now under the legal microscope himself as House Republicans opened investigations this week into the business connections between the president's brother James Biden and possible ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

"I just watched him yesterday walking on a tarmac in L.A. with Nancy Pelosi, shuffling his feet, looking at the ground. I mean, he, you know, we got to have some leadership in this country," Tuberville continued. "I don't know what they're going to do, but President Trump's going to win anyway."