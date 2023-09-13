Sen. Tuberville: 'Shocked' Over Scale of Evidence on Biden

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said Wednesday he is "absolutely shocked" by the amount of evidence House Republicans have gathered in their investigation of alleged criminal activity involving President Joe Biden and members of his family.

Tuberville said in a video posted on his X account he met with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, to review evidence they have gathered in their investigations.

"For the first time here in the Senate, most of us just sat down and listened as they laid out the case against President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden," Tuberville said. "You know, I am absolutely shocked by the scale of the allegations and the strength of the evidence.

"We ought to be ashamed. Our media ought to be ashamed. Our institutions should be ashamed of what has gone on for the last four years without being investigated."

Tuberville, who has shown his distaste for impeachments given what happened during the two Senate trials involving former President Donald Trump, commended House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for announcing Tuesday the launch of an impeachment inquiry into the president.

"I commend Speaker McCarthy for moving forward with an impeachment inquiry," Tuberville said. "You know, I don't like impeachments – it holds back our country. But in this case, it needs to happen. The American people deserve the truth."

On Tuesday, Tuberville was a bit more skeptical on the impeachment inquiry, telling "Meet the Press NOW," "What I've heard is there's a lot of fire and a lot of smoke, but we don't know whether there's any truth to it."

"I'm not for impeachment unless it is ironclad, as I said about [former] President Trump," Tuberville said. "If you're going to go after a former president or president, let's don't waste time. Let's know the truth. Let's be able to bring it out. Let the American people know. We've got enough problems up here right now without going through an impeachment process."

Tuberville said Tuesday even if the House sends articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., might not act on it. But only once in U.S. history has no trial been held after the House delivered articles of impeachment – in 1873, when Kansas U.S. District Court Judge Mark Delahay resigned before the trial after being impeached over allegations of alcoholism.