×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tommy tuberville | gop | military | holds | dan sullivan | promotions | pentagon

Senate GOP to Address Tuberville's Military Holds

By    |   Tuesday, 07 November 2023 09:42 AM EST

The Senate GOP conference is set to hold a special meeting on Tuesday afternoon as Republicans in the upper chamber search for a solution to Sen. Tommy Tuberville's military holds in light of a proposed work around by Democrats.

The Hill reported that the Alabama Republican's block has lasted since March and impacts more than 370 military promotions.

Republican senators are desperate to find a resolution — particularly with the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the outlet said.

The Senate, circumventing holds by Tuberville, last week confirmed some nominations, including two senior military leaders, according to The Associated Press.

Adm. Lisa Franchetti was confirmed by a vote of 95-1 to lead the Navy, making her the first woman to serve as a Pentagon service chief and hold a seat on the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Gen. David Allvin was also confirmed by a vote of 95-1 to be chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force.

Tuberville has maintained there is "zero chance" he will drop the holds, which he first announced in February. Despite several high-level vacancies and the growing backlog of nominations, he has said he will continue to hold the nominees up unless the Pentagon ends — or puts to a vote in Congress — its new policy of paying for travel when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care.

Meanwhile, The Hill cited Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., a member of GOP leadership, as telling reporters on Monday: "We need to all get in the room and talk it out. I don't know that there's going to be any conclusions here. We'll see what happens tomorrow. Tomorrow will be a big day."

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, who served in the Marines for 30 years, last week led an effort that included calls for 61 promotions to be advanced. Each one was objected to by Tuberville.

"I'm hopeful that we're going to get a good way forward and a resolution," Sullivan said. "That's what the point of the conference is."

Tuberville added that he has received calls from Republican colleagues offering potential solutions in an attempt to figure out a way forward.

"Let's wait 'til tomorrow and see if any of my colleagues have any solutions," he said, "We'll see if any of them work.

"We need to get everything out and in the open and talk about it."

Jeffrey Rodack | editorial.rodack@newsmax.com

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Senate GOP conference is set to hold a special meeting on Tuesday afternoon as Republicans in the upper chamber search for a solution to Sen. Tommy Tuberville's military holds in light of a proposed work around by Democrats.
tommy tuberville, gop, military, holds, dan sullivan, promotions, pentagon, abortion, policy
400
2023-42-07
Tuesday, 07 November 2023 09:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved