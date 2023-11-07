Senate GOP to Address Tuberville's Military Holds

The Senate GOP conference is set to hold a special meeting on Tuesday afternoon as Republicans in the upper chamber search for a solution to Sen. Tommy Tuberville's military holds in light of a proposed work around by Democrats.

The Hill reported that the Alabama Republican's block has lasted since March and impacts more than 370 military promotions.

Republican senators are desperate to find a resolution — particularly with the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the outlet said.

The Senate, circumventing holds by Tuberville, last week confirmed some nominations, including two senior military leaders, according to The Associated Press.

Adm. Lisa Franchetti was confirmed by a vote of 95-1 to lead the Navy, making her the first woman to serve as a Pentagon service chief and hold a seat on the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Gen. David Allvin was also confirmed by a vote of 95-1 to be chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force.

Tuberville has maintained there is "zero chance" he will drop the holds, which he first announced in February. Despite several high-level vacancies and the growing backlog of nominations, he has said he will continue to hold the nominees up unless the Pentagon ends — or puts to a vote in Congress — its new policy of paying for travel when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care.

Meanwhile, The Hill cited Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., a member of GOP leadership, as telling reporters on Monday: "We need to all get in the room and talk it out. I don't know that there's going to be any conclusions here. We'll see what happens tomorrow. Tomorrow will be a big day."

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, who served in the Marines for 30 years, last week led an effort that included calls for 61 promotions to be advanced. Each one was objected to by Tuberville.

"I'm hopeful that we're going to get a good way forward and a resolution," Sullivan said. "That's what the point of the conference is."

Tuberville added that he has received calls from Republican colleagues offering potential solutions in an attempt to figure out a way forward.

"Let's wait 'til tomorrow and see if any of my colleagues have any solutions," he said, "We'll see if any of them work.

"We need to get everything out and in the open and talk about it."