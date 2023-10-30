×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tommy tuberville | abortion | policy | military | promotions | senate | defense department

Tuberville: WH Would Rather 'Burn Down' Senate Than Negotiate

By    |   Monday, 30 October 2023 10:36 PM EDT

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said President Joe Biden would rather "burn the Senate down" than negotiate to lift Tuberville's hold on the Senate approving military promotions.

Tuberville has held up the approval of mass military promotions since February due to a Defense Department policy that reimburses military members that travel out of state to receive abortions. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin implemented the policy after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which sent the abortion question back to the states.

Although Tuberville's hold does not entirely block military promotions, it does prevent voting on multiple cases at a time, which is normally done as a time-saving move. The Senate now has to consider promotions one by one.

"It's typical of this place. This administration would rather burn the Senate down and that's what would happen. … If you change the rules of the Senate then it lasts forever. So they would rather burn down the Senate than negotiate," Tuberville told CNN on Sunday. 

Tuberville has demanded that Austin reverse the abortion policy, which he says effectively funds abortion and politicizes the military.

The senator also maintains that his hold is not affecting military readiness, as Democrats have claimed, saying that "if I thought this was happening, I wouldn't be doing this. And I've told you that all along. And the people that I trust tell me that it's not."

Democrats have floated the idea of changing Senate rules to circumvent Tuberville's block. However, nine Republicans would have to vote with every Democrat for that to happen.

"If they go around and, without negotiating, change the rules of the Senate, it just goes to show you they want it their way or the highway," Tuberville said.

Jeremy Frankel | editorial.frankel@newsmax.com

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said Sunday that President Joe Biden would rather "burn the Senate down" than negotiate to lift Tuberville's hold on the Senate approving military promotions.
tommy tuberville, abortion, policy, military, promotions, senate, defense department
285
2023-36-30
Monday, 30 October 2023 10:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved