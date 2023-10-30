Tuberville: WH Would Rather 'Burn Down' Senate Than Negotiate

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said President Joe Biden would rather "burn the Senate down" than negotiate to lift Tuberville's hold on the Senate approving military promotions.

Tuberville has held up the approval of mass military promotions since February due to a Defense Department policy that reimburses military members that travel out of state to receive abortions. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin implemented the policy after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which sent the abortion question back to the states.

Although Tuberville's hold does not entirely block military promotions, it does prevent voting on multiple cases at a time, which is normally done as a time-saving move. The Senate now has to consider promotions one by one.

"It's typical of this place. This administration would rather burn the Senate down and that's what would happen. … If you change the rules of the Senate then it lasts forever. So they would rather burn down the Senate than negotiate," Tuberville told CNN on Sunday.

Tuberville has demanded that Austin reverse the abortion policy, which he says effectively funds abortion and politicizes the military.

The senator also maintains that his hold is not affecting military readiness, as Democrats have claimed, saying that "if I thought this was happening, I wouldn't be doing this. And I've told you that all along. And the people that I trust tell me that it's not."

Democrats have floated the idea of changing Senate rules to circumvent Tuberville's block. However, nine Republicans would have to vote with every Democrat for that to happen.

"If they go around and, without negotiating, change the rules of the Senate, it just goes to show you they want it their way or the highway," Tuberville said.