GOP Rep. Emmer, 'Face the Nation' Host Spar Over Tweet

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., went head-to-head with CBS's Margaret Brennan over a tweet he sent showing him using a firearm with the hashtag "FirePelosi."

On "Face the Nation," Brennan pursued the topic of political violence only days after Paul Pelosi, husband to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reported being assaulted by a man wielding a hammer.

Brennan laid the foundation of her argument on Republicans' concern over election integrity.

Emmer responded, urging those who are concerned to get involved and be a part of the process. The chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee then asserted, "I think this is going to be a really good election."

Brennan then pressed Emmer on an off-color tweet that she argues is just another example of Republican rhetoric connected to the violence against Pelosi's husband.

"Enjoyed exercising my Second Amendment rights with @KellyCooperAZ & General @JackBergman_MI1," read the tweet. "13 days to make history. Let's #FirePelosi."

Emmer denounced the assault before her inquiry and pointed to the tweet as "exercising our Second Amendment rights."

"That's not a debate about the Second Amendment," interrupted Brennan. "That's not a debate about the Second Amendment: hashtag 'FirePelosi.'"

"Yes, it is," responded Emmer.

"Do you not understand that that is suggestive to people who are in a bad state? And in the current environment, how risky it is as you're talking about the importance of lowering the rhetoric?" asked Brennan.

Emmer disagreed with her assertion, saying a double standard has existed between the parties and corporate media when discussing political violence. He referenced when Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the House Republican whip, was shot in 2017 during practice for the Congressional Baseball Game.

"A Bernie Sanders supporter shot Steve Scalise," said Emmer. "I never heard you or anyone else in the media trying to blame Democrats for what happened. We need to stay focused on what we're all doing."

"We did extensive coverage of what happened to Steve Scalise," responded Brennan.

Emmer responded, "Nobody tried to equate Democrats' rhetoric," at which point Brennan quickly stopped him.

"I'm not talking about your rhetoric," she said. "I'm talking about what you posted. You're shooting a gun."

Brennan then drew upon Republican candidate ads claiming more than $116 million were spent on ads that mention Pelosi by name.

Emmer said it was about the issues, but Brennan pushed back again on the tweet asking why he wouldn't consider deleting the tweet, to which Emmer responded by bringing up the issues of crime and violence in our major cities.

"Those are the issues that are top of mind for every voter in this country. That's why they're going to show up on Nov. 8," said Emmer. "And that's why Republicans are going to win in the midterms."