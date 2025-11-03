Bipartisan House Group Unveils Plan for Extending ACA Subsidies

Four House lawmakers, two Republicans and two Democrats, have released a "statement of compromise" that could lead to an extension on subsidies for the Affordable Care Act.

The proposal comes from Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., Jeff Hurd, R-Colo., Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. with the hopes that it might end the government shutdown after more than 30 days.

"Congress is gridlocked, and too many Americans have lost faith that we can work together," Bacon, Hurd, Suozzi, and Gottheimer said in a statement.

"We may not agree on every ideal outcome, but we've identified a fair, reasonable path forward on the future of the Affordable Care Act's Enhanced Premium Tax Credits. Compromise isn't rocket science, and it shouldn't be treated like a weakness.

"Our hope is that this shared statement of principles will inspire bipartisan collaboration across Washington and help get Congress back to work for the American people," the representatives continued.

Bacon told Politico he hopes senators will use their proposal to negotiate an extension framework for the ACA.

"I'm all for breaking the logjam," Bacon said. "A lot of Republicans don't want to see these premiums go up either."

The proposal includes a two-year extension of enhanced tax credits with an income limit over who could qualify for them, ranging from $200,000 to $400,000.

Bacon said his bill could provide Democrats an off-ramp over their demands to extend ACA subsidies set to expire at the end of the year. He told Politico the plan would need to be attached to a long-term government funding bill.

The proposal includes reforms to the enhanced tax credits, including requirements that ACA marketplaces confirm recipient eligibility with the Death Master File and establishing a "preponderance of evidence" standard of proof to determine when an agent or broker should be allowed to continue operating in the ACA marketplaces.

While all four Congressmen are members of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, the group has yet to endorse the plan.

Senate Republicans like Alaska Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski and Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., have been working on their own compromise for Obamacare subsidies, Politico reported.