Rep. Suozzi Endorses Cuomo for NYC Mayor, Can't Back Socialist Mamdani

Wednesday, 29 October 2025 03:58 PM EDT

Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., has endorsed former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for New York City mayor ahead of next week's election, declaring his opposition to the Democratic Party's left wing.

"I'm a Democratic Capitalist, not a Democratic Socialist. I endorse Andrew Cuomo," Suozzi said in a press release.

"I cannot back a declared socialist with a thin resume to run the most complex city in America.

"We need leaders who will fight crime, not undermine the police. Who will create jobs, not harm the economy.

"Who will keep taxes down, not make it more expensive for middle-class families to live here."

Suozzi’s endorsement comes as front-runner Zohran Mamdani, a New York assemblyman and self-proclaimed democratic socialist, maintains a lead in polling. His platform calls for expanding public services, raising taxes on the wealthy, and launching large-scale affordable housing programs — proposals that critics say veer sharply from the city’s centrist tradition.

Republican Curtis Sliwa also remains on the ballot.

Cuomo, running as an independent after losing to Mamdani in the Democratic primary, has gained ground in recent weeks. A Suffolk University poll showed Mamdani’s lead narrowing to 10 points after New York Mayor Eric Adams exited the race and endorsed Cuomo.

"There is one person in New York City whose voters could have an outsized impact on the outcome," said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center.

"That person isn't Mayor Eric Adams, Representative Hakeem Jeffries, Senator Chuck Schumer, or any New York billionaire. It's Republican Curtis Sliwa, whose voters hold the 11% blocking Cuomo from winning the race. And when asked for their second choice, those voters preferred Cuomo over Mamdani 36% to 2%."

Jeffries became the highest-ranking Democrat to endorse Mamdani last week. Other prominent backers include New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, as well as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Cuomo said he was "grateful to have Congressman Tom Suozzi's support as we head into early voting.

"I've known Tom for many years — he's smart, results-driven, and a true public servant who delivers for the people he represents. His kind of common-sense leadership is exactly what New York needs, and I look forward to partnering with him to make our city safer, stronger, and more livable."

New Yorkers have until Tuesday to choose their next mayor.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.





