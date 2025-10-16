WATCH TV LIVE

Tom Steyer Draws Democrats' Ire With Redistricting Ads

Thursday, 16 October 2025 09:25 PM EDT

Billionaire investor Tom Steyer is spending millions on ads touting California Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposition for redistricting — but his ads are starting to irk prominent Democrats, Politico reported.

Steyer's ads were made without coordination with Newsom's campaign team, according to Politico.

Steyer, who ran for president in 2020, has caused heartburn for Democrats with an ad that ties his support for redistricting to calls for President Donald Trump's impeachment.

"We do think the messaging could be improved," CJ Warnke, a spokesperson for the House Majority PAC, which has spent $10 million on ads promoting Newsom's redistricting plan, Proposition 50, told Politico.

A senior California House Democrat criticized Steyer for involving himself in the campaign.

"He's inserting an impeachment argument into a campaign that has nothing to do with impeachment," the legislator said.

Democrats are wondering whether Steyer's ads, including one that shows Trump's angry reaction to Newsom's redistricting plan, Proposition 50, are a launchpad for a possible run for governor in 2026.

"We're not sure why he's so obsessed with promoting himself," the lawmaker said. "This is bigger than him. This is about democracy."

A spokesman for Steyer said that his ad campaign is supplementing Newsom's effort and that they had poll tested the ads before running them.

"Democrats need to stop snipping at each other and focus on the real threat: Donald Trump," spokesperson Kevin Liao said in a statement.

Steyer's team said he tried to work with the House Majority PAC but found it was impossible. Warnke said the PAC engaged with Steyer's team but then did not hear back, Politico reported.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 16 October 2025 09:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

