Homan Hints at More Arrests for Harboring Illegals

Border czar Tom Homan on Thursday hinted that more arrests could be coming in Wisconsin and other jurisdictions for public officials in connection with aiding illegal immigrants or impeding federal investigations, saying, "wait to see what's coming."

Homan made the comments to a gaggle of reporters outside the White House in response to Wisconsin specifically, but also generally about leaders in cities who are helping illegals avoid arrest.

"I meant what I said. You cannot support what we're doing, and you can support sanctuary cities if that's what you want to do. But if you cross that line of impediment or knowingly harboring and concealing an illegal alien, that is a felony. And we are treating it as such," Homan said.

In Wisconsin, Democrat Gov. Tony Evers and the state Department of Administration sent a memo to state employees last Friday outlining five points about what to do if encountered by federal immigration officials in pursuit of illegal migrants, including not to answer questions from agents and not giving them permission to nonpublic areas, for example.

Evers' memo came days after Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested and charged with obstruction by the FBI amid allegations she aided illegal immigrant Eduardo Flores-Ruiz in evading Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the courthouse.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday instructing federal agencies to document cities and states that are not complying with his crackdown on illegal immigration. Jurisdictions that don't comply could lose federal funding.

Homan was asked Thursday why he didn't just arrest the leaders he says are complicit.

"Wait to see what's coming."