WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tom homan | sanctuary states | illegal | immigrants | wisconsin | aid | investigations

Homan Hints at More Arrests for Harboring Illegals

By    |   Thursday, 01 May 2025 08:10 PM EDT

Border czar Tom Homan on Thursday hinted that more arrests could be coming in Wisconsin and other jurisdictions for public officials in connection with aiding illegal immigrants or impeding federal investigations, saying, "wait to see what's coming."

Homan made the comments to a gaggle of reporters outside the White House in response to Wisconsin specifically, but also generally about leaders in cities who are helping illegals avoid arrest.

"I meant what I said. You cannot support what we're doing, and you can support sanctuary cities if that's what you want to do. But if you cross that line of impediment or knowingly harboring and concealing an illegal alien, that is a felony. And we are treating it as such," Homan said.

In Wisconsin, Democrat Gov. Tony Evers and the state Department of Administration sent a memo to state employees last Friday outlining five points about what to do if encountered by federal immigration officials in pursuit of illegal migrants, including not to answer questions from agents and not giving them permission to nonpublic areas, for example.

Evers' memo came days after Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested and charged with obstruction by the FBI amid allegations she aided illegal immigrant Eduardo Flores-Ruiz in evading Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the courthouse.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday instructing federal agencies to document cities and states that are not complying with his crackdown on illegal immigration. Jurisdictions that don't comply could lose federal funding.

Homan was asked Thursday why he didn't just arrest the leaders he says are complicit.

"Wait to see what's coming."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Border czar Tom Homan on Thursday hinted that more arrests could be coming in Wisconsin and other jurisdictions for public officials in connection with aiding illegal immigrants or impeding federal investigations, saying, "wait to see what's coming."
tom homan, sanctuary states, illegal, immigrants, wisconsin, aid, investigations
269
2025-10-01
Thursday, 01 May 2025 08:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved