Homan: Striking Narco-Terrorists Saves 'Many Lives'

The hard-line border czar for President Donald Trump is supporting the bold and decisive military actions of striking narco-terrorists before they reach the U.S. homeland.

"It's the right thing to designate them terrorists, and it's the right thing to stop the poison from coming into this country," Tom Homan told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

"So I support President Trump and his action. Who knows how many lives were saved from that poison getting to the United States?"

Homan was cautious to not get in the way of legality, lethality, and authorization – leaving it to the Departments of War and Justice – but he said keeping the U.S. border secure from narco-terrorism is justified.

"We had over a quarter-million Americans under the Biden administration that died from fentanyl coming across the open border," Homan told CNN's Jake Tapper. "President Trump's trying to save lives. A secure border does that."

The designation of narco-terrorists as foreign terrorist organizations takes the fight overseas as opposed to waiting for it to come to American streets, Homan added.

"I'm glad to see us playing the away game," he said. "We have played the home game too much. Let's stop it before we even get to our border. And that's going to save thousands of American lives.

"So, I support the decision of President Trump. And that's my personal opinion."

Homan, notably, has been an immigration law enforcement official under both Republicans and Democrats.

"I can tell you, from 40 years of doing this job, President Trump made the right decision when he classified these cartels and these gangs as terrorist organizations," Homan said, adding they have killed more Americans than any war.