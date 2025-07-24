Homan Supports Ankle Monitors on Illegal Immigrants

Border czar Tom Homan says he's "all behind" ankle monitors and GPS tracking for illegal immigrants if it would increase the number of immigrants showing up to court dates.

"It's a case-by-case basis. But I can tell you, back when I was ICE director, having that GPS capability increased those going to court a lot. And it's cheaper than detention in some cases. GPS in the past has been very helpful getting people to court," Homan told reporters Thursday.

A Washington Post report released Thursday said ICE had already moved to shackle some migrants with GPS-enabled ankle monitors and ordered staff to place monitors on anyone involved in the agency's Alternatives to Detention program "whenever possible."

About 183,000 adult migrants are enrolled in ATD.

"This will be a tool used to extend the reach of the government from just the folks it can manage to put in physical detention to an additional hundreds of thousands more that it can surveil," Laura Rivera, a senior staff attorney at Just Futures, a nonprofit group that has done research on ICE tracking technologies, told the Post.

"It's designed to turn their own communities and homes into digital cages."