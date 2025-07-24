WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tom homan | illegal | immigrants | tracking | ankle monitors | gps | court

Homan Supports Ankle Monitors on Illegal Immigrants

By    |   Thursday, 24 July 2025 07:43 PM EDT

Border czar Tom Homan says he's "all behind" ankle monitors and GPS tracking for illegal immigrants if it would increase the number of immigrants showing up to court dates.

"It's a case-by-case basis. But I can tell you, back when I was ICE director, having that GPS capability increased those going to court a lot. And it's cheaper than detention in some cases. GPS in the past has been very helpful getting people to court," Homan told reporters Thursday.

A Washington Post report released Thursday said ICE had already moved to shackle some migrants with GPS-enabled ankle monitors and ordered staff to place monitors on anyone involved in the agency's Alternatives to Detention program "whenever possible."

About 183,000 adult migrants are enrolled in ATD.

"This will be a tool used to extend the reach of the government from just the folks it can manage to put in physical detention to an additional hundreds of thousands more that it can surveil," Laura Rivera, a senior staff attorney at Just Futures, a nonprofit group that has done research on ICE tracking technologies, told the Post.

"It's designed to turn their own communities and homes into digital cages."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Border czar Tom Homan says he's "all behind" ankle monitors and GPS tracking for illegal immigrants if it would increase the number of immigrants showing up to court dates.
tom homan, illegal, immigrants, tracking, ankle monitors, gps, court
195
2025-43-24
Thursday, 24 July 2025 07:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved