Homan to Dems: DHS Funding Fight Should Protect ICE

Border czar Tom Homan, speaking out as the funding standoff continues for the Department of Homeland Security, defended federal immigration agents against Democrats' demands tied to funding, including calls to require them to show identification, wear body cameras, take off masks, stop racial profiling, and seek judicial warrants while entering private property.

"I'm not a part of those negotiations," Homan said on CBS News' "Face the Nation." "[They should] talk about maybe passing legislation to make it illegal to dox agents or something like that."

He also insisted that Democrats are off base with some of the demands, including on racial profiling.

Homan acknowledged that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will "briefly detain and question" a person "based on reasonable suspicion."

"It has nothing to do with racial profiling," he insisted.

Homan added that he does not like it when agents are wearing masks, but said that "threats against ICE officers, you know, are up over 1,500%, actual assaults and threats are up over 8,000%."

"These men and women have to protect themselves," he said. "As far as identifying themselves, they all have placards identifying themselves."

Homan added that he does not know any other law enforcement agency that faces the threats that federal immigration officers face.

"Just yesterday, the [Acting] Director of ICE, his wife was filmed walking to work," Homan said. "His home address has been doxed. His kids have been doxed and filmed. So no, I don't know of another agency in this country that has an 8,000% increase."

He also pushed back against calls to require a judicial warrant before ICE or other federal law enforcement can enter private property.

"That's not what the federal law requires," he said. "Congress themselves wrote the Immigration [and] Nationality Act that gave power on the administrative warrant to arrest somebody, and that's what's set up in federal statutes... ICE is acting within the framework of federal statutes enacted by Congress and signed by a president."

Homan last week announced that "Metro Surge" in Minnesota is winding down, and said Sunday that more than 1,000 personnel have been removed and several hundred more will follow this week.

"We'll get back to the original footprint, with the exception of the agents there to do the fraud investigation, will stay there and continue their work until they're done," he said.

But when asked if there will be other deployments on the scale that was seen in Minneapolis, Homan said that the number of agents to be sent out will depend on the individual situation.

"I've said from day one that we need to flood the zone in sanctuary cities with additional agents," Homan said.

"We know we have a problem with sanctuary cities, because we know they're releasing public safety threats in the public so rather than arrest that one criminal in jail, one agent wrestling one criminal alien, the safety and security of a jail, which is safer for the agent, safer for the aliens, safer for the community, they release them in the street."

But when there are agreements in place, the public safety threat can rest, said Homan.

Meanwhile, Homan said that he is refusing to be involved in the media's attempts to "divide this administration," including with a critical article last week in The Wall Street Journal concerning Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her chief adviser, Corey Lewandowski.

"Do me and Secretary Noem agree on everything? No. That's why we have discussions," said Homan. "That's why every day we have a multi-agency conference call and meeting."

The bottom line, he added, is "we have the most secure border in history in this nation. We got record numbers of criminal aliens arrested and deported in this country because this is one team, one fight. The results speak for themselves."