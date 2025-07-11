Homan: Dems' Rhetoric Spurs Anti-ICE Protesters

Border czar Tom Homan blamed a recent protest at a California marijuana farm on anti-ICE rhetoric from Democrats, including comparing agents to Nazis.

Video footage shows protesters hurling rocks after Immigrations and Customs enforcement found 10 juveniles, illegally in the country, with eight of them unaccompanied. Authorities were throwing canisters that sprayed what looked like smoke into the air to disperse the crowd of protesters.

Vehicles from Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection blocked the road in an agricultural area of Camarillo lined with fields and greenhouses. Military-style vehicles and a helicopter flew overhead.

"What happened in California is just another example of protesters becoming criminals, and they've been emboldened by even members of Congress who compare ICE to Nazis and racists and terrorists," Homan said Friday on "Fox and Friends."

Homan warned that the violent rhetoric will eventually lead to the death of an ICE agent.

Five people were hospitalized, according to the Los Angeles Times. Images showed protesters shouting at agents wearing camouflage gear, helmets, and gas masks. It wasn't clear why the authorities threw the canisters or if they released chemicals like tear gas.

Glass House Farms said on social media that it was visited Thursday by officials for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and "fully complied with agent search warrants."

It was not immediately known which agencies participated in the raid.

