Homan: Trump WH Seeking Countries to Take Deportees

The Trump administration is looking to close deals with other nations to accept illegal immigrants whose homelands can't or won't take them back, border czar Tom Homan said on Friday.

Speaking to Politico's Dasha Burns on "The Conversation," Homan was asked about the status of eight men deported to South Sudan, a country that the State Department has warned is too dangerous for all but essential personnel due to "crime, kidnapping, and armed conflict."

Only one of the eight men is from South Sudan; two are from Myanmar, two are from Cuba, and the other three are from Vietnam, Laos, and Mexico. All have been convicted of violent crimes, according to U.S. officials.

"They're living in [South] Sudan. And will they stay in [South] Sudan? I don't know," Homan said. "When we sign these agreements with all these countries, we make arrangements to make sure these countries are receiving these people and there's opportunities for these people. But I can't tell if we remove somebody to [South] Sudan — they can stay there a week and leave. I don't know."

The South Sudanese foreign ministry said the country's acceptance of the men was a "careful and well-studied decision" and part of an "ongoing bilateral agreement," he said. "South Sudan responded positively to a request from the U.S. authorities as a gesture of goodwill, humanitarian cooperation, and commitment to mutual interests."

Immigration advocates have voiced concern over sending criminals who were in the U.S. illegally to countries that have poor human rights records. Homan did not say which countries migrants may be sent in the future until there are signed agreements.

"When you've got countries that won't take their nationals back, and they can't stay here, we find another country willing to accept them," Homan said, adding that the administration may not send people to every country that agrees to accept migrants but want to ensure the tool is available.

Despite efforts by immigrant rights groups, the Supreme Court's decision to lift limits on where migrants are deported has been a huge win for the administration.

"If there is a significant public threat or national security threat — there's one thing for sure — they're not walking the streets of this country. We'll find a third, safe nation to send them to, and we're doing it," Homan said.