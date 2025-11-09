Emmer: Trump Fixing Economy 'Seriously Broken' Under Dems

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer said President Donald Trump is repairing an economy that was "seriously broken" under former President Joe Biden and Democrats with reckless spending and failed fiscal policies.

"Under Joe Biden, it was the American Rescue Plan, where Democrats pumped $2 trillion into the economy," the Minnesota Republican said on "Fox News Sunday." "Economists call it the original sin."

Biden's plan "drove double-digit inflation that we hadn’t seen in 40 years," Emmer added. "Donald Trump inherited that broken economy, and he has been fixing it."

Emmer pointed to falling energy and grocery costs, plus gas prices at their lowest levels in five years, as evidence of recovery under Trump.

The economy "was seriously broken by Joe Biden and Democrats, and guess what? Donald Trump is fixing it. We gave the Democrats a clean continuing resolution to keep the government funded back on September 19th," he said.

"Their response was to want to spend $1.5 trillion. It’s the same failed policy that put Americans in the ditch under Joe Biden, and Donald Trump is fixing this economy."

Emmer also dismissed claims that Democrats’ recent election wins signaled trouble for Republicans.

"This narrative about Tuesday night, it’s completely false," he said. "Democrats won where we expected them to."

Republicans made gains in New Jersey and New York, where Nassau County reelected a Republican county executive by more than 11 points, he added.

Local GOP victories show that "Trump is the one fixing affordability" and that the Republicans will retain their congressional majorities in 2026, said Emmer.

"We will finish what the American people elected Donald J. Trump to do," he promised.

Addressing the gender gap among younger female voters, Emmer said Republicans will focus on policy, not rhetoric.

"Our policies are better," he said. "As you see the economy improve through the midterms, we will hold the House and expand our numbers. The Senate will [also] do well."