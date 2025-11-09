WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: tom emmer | trump | economy | republicans

Emmer: Trump Fixing Economy 'Seriously Broken' Under Dems

By    |   Sunday, 09 November 2025 12:27 PM EST

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer said President Donald Trump is repairing an economy that was "seriously broken" under former President Joe Biden and Democrats with reckless spending and failed fiscal policies.

"Under Joe Biden, it was the American Rescue Plan, where Democrats pumped $2 trillion into the economy," the Minnesota Republican said on "Fox News Sunday." "Economists call it the original sin."

Biden's plan "drove double-digit inflation that we hadn’t seen in 40 years," Emmer added. "Donald Trump inherited that broken economy, and he has been fixing it."

Emmer pointed to falling energy and grocery costs, plus gas prices at their lowest levels in five years, as evidence of recovery under Trump.

The economy "was seriously broken by Joe Biden and Democrats, and guess what? Donald Trump is fixing it. We gave the Democrats a clean continuing resolution to keep the government funded back on September 19th," he said.

"Their response was to want to spend $1.5 trillion. It’s the same failed policy that put Americans in the ditch under Joe Biden, and Donald Trump is fixing this economy."

Emmer also dismissed claims that Democrats’ recent election wins signaled trouble for Republicans.

"This narrative about Tuesday night, it’s completely false," he said. "Democrats won where we expected them to."

Republicans made gains in New Jersey and New York, where Nassau County reelected a Republican county executive by more than 11 points, he added. 

Local GOP victories show that "Trump is the one fixing affordability" and that the Republicans will retain their congressional majorities in 2026, said Emmer.

"We will finish what the American people elected Donald J. Trump to do," he promised.

Addressing the gender gap among younger female voters, Emmer said Republicans will focus on policy, not rhetoric.

"Our policies are better," he said. "As you see the economy improve through the midterms, we will hold the House and expand our numbers. The Senate will [also] do well."

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Majority Whip Tom Emmer said President Donald Trump is repairing an economy that was "seriously broken" under former President Joe Biden and Democrats with reckless spending and failed fiscal policies.
tom emmer, trump, economy, republicans
319
2025-27-09
Sunday, 09 November 2025 12:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved